Milestone reached by charitable Scalloway fundraiser

Kathryn abseiling at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital for The Archie Foundation.

A member of Northlink’s staff has broken the £50,000 milestone for fundraising in more than a decade of effort for charities.

Kathryn Fullerton, who works on board MV Hjaltland as a passenger service supervisor, has been raising money for good causes for 11 years.

Earlier this month, Ms Fullerton, from Scalloway, discovered she had raised £50,000 in that time.

Each year, she selects a new charity to raise money for and enlists the help of the crew, passengers and local communities in her efforts.

Over the decade, Ms Fullerton has raised money for 12 different good causes, including for a kidney dialysis machine at the Gilbert Bain Hospital, Mind Your Head and Clan Cancer Support.

Ms Fullerton began fundraising after seeing the care her mother received at the Gilbert Bain Hospital while having kidney dialysis treatment.

“”It all started when my mother passed away.” she said.

“It spurred me to action to raise money for the unit, so that others can continue benefiting from this same high level of service.”

Ms Fullerton refuses to stop raising money for “worthy” causes after reaching the milestone because “it’s a great way” to stay connected with the community around her.