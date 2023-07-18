News

Milestone reached by charitable Scalloway fundraiser

July 18, 2023 0
Milestone reached by charitable Scalloway fundraiser
Kathryn abseiling at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital for The Archie Foundation.

A member of Northlink’s staff has broken the £50,000 milestone for fundraising in more than a decade of effort for charities. 

Kathryn Fullerton, who works on board MV Hjaltland as a passenger service supervisor, has been raising money for good causes for 11 years.

Earlier this month, Ms Fullerton, from Scalloway, discovered she had raised £50,000 in that time.

Each year, she selects a new charity to raise money for and enlists the help of the crew, passengers and local communities in her efforts.

Over the decade, Ms Fullerton has raised money for 12 different good causes, including for a kidney dialysis machine at the Gilbert Bain Hospital, Mind Your Head and Clan Cancer Support.

Ms Fullerton began fundraising after seeing the care her mother received at the Gilbert Bain Hospital while having kidney dialysis treatment. 

“”It all started when my mother passed away.” she said.

“It spurred me to action to raise money for the unit, so that others can continue benefiting from this same high level of service.”

Ms Fullerton refuses to stop raising money for “worthy” causes after reaching the milestone because “it’s a great way” to stay connected with the community around her.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.