A gnome from home at Whalsay Health Centre

Two gnomes have unexpectedly set up a home for themselves in the car park of the Whalsay Health Centre.

Today (Wednesday), staff at the health centre found a pot hole had been filled with a plant and small stones and the gnomes had taken their place guarding the new mound.

The gnomes appeared from nowhere, according to one resident.

A Whalsay resident said the pot hole had been “threatening” to injure anyone unfortunate enough to step in it.

“Residents don’t know how long they will stay. Perhaps NHS Shetland will dispossess them by fixing the pothole.”