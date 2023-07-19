News

Community groups taking action on tunnels

Kevin Craigens July 19, 2023 0
From Left to right: Steven Henderson, Yell Tunnel Action group; Andrew Nisbet, North Yell Development Council; Alec Priest, Unst Tunnel Action group.

A community group and a business have backed a move towards building fixed links between Unst and Yell and the Mainland.

North Yell Development Council and Unst Spaceport have donated a total of £100,000 to the campaign for fixed links for the North Isles.

On Wednesday, a campaign was kickstarted by Unst and Yell Tunnel Action Groups to begin exploring the possibility of sub-sea tunnels. 

Both Unst Spaceport and North Yell Development Council donated £50,000 for the campaign to begin its work.

Yell Tunnel Action Group chairman, Graham Hughson said the campaign was set up to “lay the foundations” for tunnel infrastructure and hopefully “breathe new life” into island communities.

Mr Hughson said: “Our first challenge is to demonstrate if this scheme is technically and economically achievable, and we are very grateful to Unst Spaceport and North Yell Development Council, each of whom have committed £50,000 to the project. 

“This financial support is a truly positive demonstration of how the islands’ business community view the potential connection of Unst and Yell to the Shetland mainland by subsea tunnels.”

He added that the campaign could help provide a more sustainable future for the islands.

Alec Priest told The Shetland Times there is a crowd funding webpage, where people could donate to the tunnel actions groups’ cause.

