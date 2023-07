The Swan overtaking the German-registered Brigg Roald Amundsen. Photo: Max Mudie

The Cruise in Company leg of the Tall Ships Races got under way on Tuesday evening.

The Swan was seen earlier today (Wednesday) sailing along the south coast of Norway along with Latvia’s Spaniel as they make their way to Shetland.

Sail Training Shetland participants on The Swan heading from Fredrikstad to Shetland. Photo: The Swan Trust Facebook

Sailors from Sail Training Shetland embarked from Fredrikstad in Norway on the Swan as they make their way back home to enjoy the festivities in Yell and Lerwick.