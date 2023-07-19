Tall Ships organisers announce road closures

Road closures have been announced ahead of the tall ships arriving in Lerwick next week – while programmes and merchandise are now available.

The Esplanade area will be closed to traffic from 7.30am on Wednesday until 10am on Sunday 30th July, with a four and a half-hour window each morning for delivery vehicles to access event sites and local businesses.

There will be further restrictions for the Crew Parade on Wednesday afternoon and the Parade of Sail on Saturday.

Provisions have been made for disabled parking in the town centre under Fort Charlotte and at Church Road, as well as the overspill car park at the Co-op supermarket next to Holmsgarth.

A free park and ride service will operate to and from event sites at Holmsgarth and Victoria Pier from remote car parking locations at Sound Primary School, the Anderson High School and along South Lochside.

Ticket holders for the three paid entry Holmsgarth concerts – Tide Lines (Thursday), Peat & Diesel (Friday) and Queen II (Saturday) – are reminded that they must exchange their physical ticket for a wristband to ensure they gain access to the arena.

Official programmes are now available in a variety of local shops, while official merchandise including a range of t-shirts, hoodies and baseball caps are available from Cee & Jays and Intersport. Blyde Welcome is also selling bags of a Tall Ships special blend of coffee beans.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets as Lerwick hosts the long-awaited 2023 Tall Ships Races for four days from next Wednesday.

Over 1,300 crew members will be welcomed for the crew parade and opening ceremony

followed by several days of festivities.

The four-day event runs until Saturday 29th July when spectators will again gather for the

impressive sight of the Parade of Sail between noon and 3pm as the spectacular 37-strong fleet

prepares to leave Lerwick to race to Arendal in Norway.

Project manager Emma Miller said: “After many months of preparation we cannot wait to

welcome the ships and their crews with a trademark show of Shetland hospitality.

“From headline concerts with the likes of Peat & Diesel and Tide Lines to an array of family

entertainments, crafts and local produce, there should truly be something for all to enjoy.



“We hope everyone has a wonderful time renewing old friendships, making new ones and

creating happy memories that can be treasured for many years to come.”