Fenwick names 16-man squad for inter-county match

James Farmer will captain Shetland next Saturday. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland’s 16-man squad for next Saturday’s clash with Orkney has been announced by manager Neil Fenwick.

Fifteen of the players were in the island games squad who finished seventh in Guernsey last week, winning three games out of four.

Thistle’s Calvin Leask is the only player not involved in Guernsey who comes into the county squad.

Ness United have five players in the squad – with James Farmer captain – while Lerwick sides Spurs and Celtic both have four players picked.

The blues are looking to retain the Milne Cup that they won so convincingly in Kirkwall last year, and will take on an Orkney side who finished 10th at the island games.

The match kicks-off at the Gilbertson Park at 3pm on Saturday, 29th July.

Full squad as follows: Andrew Goodlad (Celtic); Rory Henderson (Scalloway); Josh Carroll (Spurs); Liam Flaws (Ness); Stuart Copland (Ness); Finn Regan (Celtic); Neil Laurenson (Whalsay); James Farmer (captain, Ness); Calvin Leask (Thistle); Jack Clubb (Celtic); Harry Thomson (Ness); James Aitken (Celtic); Ronan Grant (Spurs); Brandon McKay (Spurs); Declan Adamson (Ness); Sam Maver (Spurs).