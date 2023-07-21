In this week’s Shetland Times
• NorthLink passengers condemn ‘degrading’ travel experience
• Tunnel groups receive £100,000
• SSE face more water quality concerns
• Loganair respond to complaints
• Tall Ships: Our 16-page feature with interviews, pictures and upcoming events
• SPORT: Our eight-page feature from the island games with reports, interviews and pictures
• SPORT: Whitedale’s Fraser Cup victory
