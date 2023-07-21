News

Viking spend tops £70 million as Scottish minister visits site

July 21, 2023 0
SSE's Heather Donald with wellbeing economy secretary Neil Gray. Photo: SSE

A Scottish minister hailed the impact of Viking Energy as spending on the windfarm topped £70 million.

Viking said that, since work started in 2020, more than 70 companies in Shetland had benefitted.

It added it had supported around 400 jobs during the ongoing construction of the SSE onshore windfarm.

Scottish wellbeing economy secretary Neil Gray visited the site on Thursday, and praised the project.

“The Viking windfarm project demonstrates not just the fantastic potential that Shetland’s natural resources and skilled workforces have to capitalise on a fair and just energy transition – but that this potential is already becoming a reality,” he said.

“The construction of this project is already providing tangible benefits for the local workforce, supply chain and wider economy.” 

Bolts Car Hire managing director John Garriock said that Viking’s financial assistance came at a “critical time” for his company.

“When the Covid pandemic hit, the business provided by the Viking project was vital for the survival of our business.  

“Even since the return of tourists to Shetland, SSE Renewables has provided an essential mainstay to our company, and we’ve been able to increase our fleet.”

