Aquaculture leader welcomes new Scottish government vision

Shetland Times July 22, 2023 0
Tavish Scott chief executive of Salmon Scotland.

A salmon farming leader has hailed the Scottish government for committing to working with the industry with an aim to meet net zero targets by 2045.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, welcomed the government’s commitment to working with the industry, after criticising the government’s controversial highly protected marine areas proposals.

The government’s new aquaculture vision will focus on three principles: environment, economy and society.

Mr Scott said the new vision puts aquaculture “at the heart” of the country’s plans for growth.

He said: “The blue economy has the potential to both increase food security at home and feed the growing global population.

“Scotland is uniquely placed to lead the way in the drive for the sustainable use of the oceans and seas, while conserving our shared environment for future generations.”

However, he added all sectors face challenges but working with government could increase growth for all of those industries.

