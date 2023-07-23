Tall ships arrive in North Isles

people had gathered to see Skreien, inside, and Sweish vessel Westwind af Goteborg.

Crews of several Tall Ships Races participants arrived in the North Isles ahead of the last leg of the continent-wide competition.

Jan Erik, crew member of Skreien, a former cargo vessel built in 1909, said it was “great” to be in Shetland.

It had been 10 years, since Mr Erik was last in Shetland, but he was looking forward to seeing what Sail Yell had to offer after his crew arrived in Cullivoe.

Skreien arrived in Cullivoe around lunchtime today (Sunday) alongside Swedish vessel Westwind af Goteborg.