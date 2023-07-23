Fishing and Marine News

Tall ships arrive in North Isles

Shetland Times July 23, 2023 0
Tall ships arrive in North Isles
people had gathered to see Skreien, inside, and Sweish vessel Westwind af Goteborg.

Crews of several Tall Ships Races participants arrived in the North Isles ahead of the last leg of the continent-wide competition.

Jan Erik, crew member of Skreien, a former cargo vessel built in 1909, said it was “great” to be in Shetland.

It had been 10 years, since Mr Erik was last in Shetland, but he was looking forward to seeing what Sail Yell had to offer after his crew arrived in Cullivoe.

Skreien arrived in Cullivoe around lunchtime today (Sunday) alongside Swedish vessel Westwind af Goteborg.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.