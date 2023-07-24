Council urged to approve funding for new 3G football and rugby pitch

The Clickimin North pitch, mainly used for rugby currently, could be replaced with an all-weather 3G pitch. Photo: Kevin Jones

Councillors will be encouraged to approve a £350,000 spend on an artificial 3G pitch suitable for both football and rugby in Lerwick.

The pitch, which would be built at Clickimin North, would allow for both sports to be played all-year round.

The overall estimated cost of the project is £1.2 million, with the SIC asked to pay just over a quarter of that.

Both the Shetland Football Association (SFA) and Shetland Rugby have backed the plans – with a number of rugby games called off at the start of the year due to drainage issues with the Clickimin North pitch.

One of the benefits of the project, listed in papers which will come before councillors on Wednesday, is that it would help a bid to host a future NatWest Island Games event.

The report says the SIC and the Shetland Island Games Association will meet to discuss bidding for a future island games after the Tall Ships Races.

It also comes with the SFA exploring the possibility of Shetland joining a national league and playing fixtures throughout the whole year.