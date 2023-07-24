Holmsgarth stage almost ready for tall ships

Final touches are being made to the Holmsgarth main stage ahead of the Tall Ships Races final leg. Photo: Austin Taylor.

Tall ships organisers are making the final preparations for the event which begins on Wednesday.

Construction of the Holmsgarth main stage is expected to be completed today (Monday) for the four-day extravaganza.

Holmsgarth will see a number of events taking place over the course of the event including the welcome ceermony at 5pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Paetbog Faeries will headline the opening day, which is free to enter with Shetland band Odesa expected on stage at 7pm.

Tide Lines, Peat and Diesel and tribute act Queen II will headline at the the Holmsgarth main stage Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively.