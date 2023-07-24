News

NHS applies for planning permission to build enclosure for MRI scanner

July 24, 2023 0
NHS applies for planning permission to build enclosure for MRI scanner

NHS Shetland has applied for planning permission to build a “weather proof enclosure” for the MRI scanner.

The health board is also looking to build a link corridor from the Gilbert Bain Hospital to the enclosure, and will amend the car park as a result.

It will be reduced by one car parking space overall, with 10 bike stand spaces added.

The plans were launched with council planners today (Monday).

Former NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson said in May said they hoped to have the MRI scanner up and running by the middle of next year.

Once in use, the scanner is hoped to significantly reduce the number of patient journeys to the mainland.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.