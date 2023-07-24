WATCH: Tall ships begin to sail into Lerwick

The Bimi Suci and Loyal were the first arrivals into Lerwick Harbour.

The first of the tall ships sailed in to Lerwick Harbour this morning (Monday).

The Norwegian Class D ship Loyal was first to arrive, followed by the first of the Class A, the Indonesian Bima Suci.

Both vessels berthed at Holmsgarth, where crowds quickly gathered. They crew and trainees of Bima Suci, numbering more than 200, provided music and entertainment from the deck.

The 111.2-metre Bima Suci is the Indonesian Navy’s largest and newest sail training ship. The 11.2-metre barque was built in 2017.

Meanwhile, the gaff ketch Loyal is one of the oldest ships taking part – having been built in Hardanger, Norway, in 1877. The 32-metre vessel can accommodate 16 trainees and six crew.

Around a dozen tall ships are now berth around Shetland’s shores as part of the Cruise in Company leg of the Races – the only non-competitive part of the event.

Eight were visiting Cullivoe, where the new pier and marina was being officially opened today (Mon). Others were visiting Baltasound in Unst and Fetlar.