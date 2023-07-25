Crew keeps in tune at harbour

Fishing and Marine Life in Shetland

Shetland Times July 25, 2023
A member of crew rolls up and down the pier. Photo: Richard Ashbee
A rehearsal from the Indonesian ship Bima Suci tallship crew, which lasted about 45 minutes. Photo: Richard Ashbee
The Bima Suci at rest. Photo: Richard Ashbee

A rehearsal from the Indonesian ship Bima Suci proved to be a big draw on Monday night.

One band member carried out an intriguing dance routine – said to be a light-hearted “punishment” for an error along the way.

