Lithuanian and Dutch ships among next to arrive for Tall Ships Races

The three-masted Rotterdam based schooner Eendracht lying in Gulberwick on Tuesday morning. Photo: Kevin Jones

The Lithuanian sloop Lietuva – whose name translates as Lithuania – was among the next tall ships visitors to arrive ahead of the start of the event on Wednesday.

The 16.37-metres long Lietuva sailed into Lerwick Harbour on Tuesday morning.

Eendracht, a Dutch gaff schooner, arrived off Gulberwick on Monday evening.

That followed the Norwegian Loyal – the first arrival – and the Indonesian Navy’s Bima Suci on Monday morning.

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive Calum Grains said they were proud to be a host port for the races for a third time.

“Our ability to cope with routine operations and a busy cruise season – including six cruise vessels during the event – plus tall ships, is a visible demonstration of the port’s capacity and versatility,” Captain Grains said.