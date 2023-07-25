Loganair to relaunch flights between Fair Isle and Kirkwall

Fair Isle.

Loganair will fly twice weekly between Fair Isle and Kirkwall next summer, to coincide with the reopening of the bird observatory.

Opening its summer schedule for 2024, the airline said it would be relaunching links to Fair Isle for the first time since March 2019.

With the replacement bird observatory expected to open in spring or summer next year, Loganair will resume flights to Fair Isle from Monday, 20th May.

They will run twice weekly to Kirkwall until Monday, 2nd September.

Loganair said its summer 2024 schedule would also see improvements to the timings of its Edinburgh to Sumburgh flights.

Chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove said the chance to reinstate flights to Fair Isle was “particularly pleasing”, and “demonstrates our support to this island community”.

“Advance booking is the optimal way to secure the best value deals on our services so with over 900,000 seats now available next summer, it is the perfect time to plan your trips.”

Tickets for Loganair’s 2024 summer timetable are now available.