WATCH: Swan arrives for the tall ships party

The Swan under sail.

Shetland’s very own “tall ship” has arrived in Lerwick to huge cheers.

The Swan was given a rousing reception by a gathering of Vikings as she sailed into the harbour this afternoon (Tue).

Lerwick Harbour is now filling with the tall ships fleet, who are taking part in the non-competitive cruise in company leg of the event.

A total of 37 ships are expected.

A Crew Parade will begin at Victoria Pier tomorrow (Wed) at 4pm, ending at the Holmsgarth main stage for the opening ceremony, to begin around 5pm.