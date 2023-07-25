Life in Shetland News Videos

WATCH: Swan arrives for the tall ships party

Alistair Munro July 25, 2023
The Swan under sail.

Shetland’s very own “tall ship” has arrived in Lerwick to huge cheers.

The Swan was given a rousing reception by a gathering of Vikings as she sailed into the harbour this afternoon (Tue).

Lerwick Harbour is now filling with the tall ships fleet, who are taking part in the non-competitive cruise in company leg of the event.

A total of 37 ships are expected.

A Crew Parade will begin at Victoria Pier tomorrow (Wed) at 4pm, ending at the Holmsgarth main stage for the opening ceremony, to begin around 5pm.

