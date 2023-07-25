WATCH: Ship’s crew sing Up-Helly-A’ song
The crew of the tall ship Eendracht have been getting into the spirit following their arrival in Lerwick.
They lined up before photographer Austin Taylor to give a hearty rendition of the Up-Helly-A’ song.
