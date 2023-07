Stock image of the Coastguard rescue helicopter. Photo: Brain Gray

An injured child in Fair Isle has been airlifted to receive medical help.

The boy suffered a leg injury earlier today (Wednesday) and has been taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick for treatment.

The coastguard confirmed it received an emergency call at around 2pm and flew the casualty to Tingwall where he was transferred into the care of the ambulance service.

The injuries are not thought to be life threatening.