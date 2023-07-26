Lerwick hosting Tall Ships Races officially begins

The Sorlendet enters the north mouth of Lerwick Harbour under full sail. Photo: Larry Dalziel

Lerwick has officially begun its tenure as a host port of the Tall Ships Races today (Wednesday).

All 37 ships taking part in the cruise in company leg of the event were in Lerwick, or just approaching the harbour, as events officially got under way at 11am.

One of the last arrivals was the impressive three-masted Sorlandet, which entered the north mouth of the harbour under full sail.

The Norwegian ship is the oldest fully rigged ship in operation and, in 1933, was the first Norwegian training ship to cross the Atlantic.

In 1981 she became the first to offer sail training for women, and in1956 participated in the first international race for tall ships.