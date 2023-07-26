Tall ships officially kicks off

Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff leads the Tall Ships' Crew Parade. Photo: Kevin Jones

Hundreds lined the streets of Lerwick to see the colourful crew parade as the tall ships event officially kicked off in style.

The hour-long march from Victoria Pier along North Road to the Holmsgarth main stage was lead by the Lerwick Jarl’s Squad.

Each crew were cheered through the entrance to the Holmsgarth area, much to the delight of the hundreds who were already waiting.

Speeches were made by council convener Andrea Manson and Sail Training International race director Magda Makowska, who both praised the efforts of the crews who hade made the journey to Lerwick.