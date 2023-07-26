News

July 26, 2023 0
Tall Ships revellers complain about ‘rip off’ bar prices 

Bar prices at the Tall Ships have come under fire after it emerged revellers were being charged as much as £11 for a drink.

Festival-goers have taken to social media to complain about “rip off” prices, with some saying it would “ruin” the event.

According to the drinks menu, a pint of Carling costs £5.50 or £6 for Spanish lager Madri, while a glass of wine comes in at £6.50 – or £8 for prosecco. 

For spirit drinkers the costs are even dearer, with a double measure and mixer costing as much as £11.

And there is no chance to save cash by bringing your own, as alcohol has been banned from the site, with searches carried out on entry.

While the prices have been a sore point for some, others noted how they were just as expensive – or more – at most major events on the mainland.

Earlier this month, fans of Britpop band Blur complained about having to fork out almost £8 for a pint of Budweiser at their Wembley concert.

Glastonbury Festival-goers were also unimpressed after being charged up to £38 for a jug of cocktails.

Shetland Tall Ships project manager Emma Miller said bar prices had been benchmarked against other festivals and similar events and set to be as “fair as possible”.

“There is a great range of free events throughout the four-day event, and we hope that people continue to enjoy the celebrations,” she added.

