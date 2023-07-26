WATCH: The circus comes to town at the Tall Ships 

The Flying Seagull Project at The Tall Ships in Lerwick today. Photo: Chloe Irvine

A trained team of clowns, musicians and entertainers known as The Flying Seagull Project are entertaining those on Victoria Pier for the Tall Ships Races this afternoon.

The circus group have travelled all over the world entertaining children and now they aim to bring smiles to the faces of those visiting the tall ships in Lerwick.

Donna Simpson who has been involved with the group for six years said: “We do bairns entertainment all over the world including in refugee camps.

“We’re up at the tall ships drumming up some interest and telling folk who we are and creating entertainment suitable for the whole family, you can expect a lot of crowd participation.

“There’s going to be magic, music, a bit of circus- it’s really good the bairns, but I think we have more fun, I get to be a bairn forever, it’s the best job in the world.”