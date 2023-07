The Bima Suci. Photo: Austin Taylor

Crowds in Lerwick continued to be entertained by musicians at the tall ships tonight (Thursday).

The popular Shetland folk group Fullsceilidh Spelemannslag were among those performing at the Victoria Pier stage.

Also performing were Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham.

Across town at the Holmsgarth main stage were Tide Lines and The Chair.