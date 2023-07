In this week’s (Friday, 28th July) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Salmon producer reveals plans for 4,000-tonne fish farm

• Councillors back 3G pitch plan

• Crazy Chris turns Lada Larry into celebrity

• SaxaVord Spaceport looks set to win UK space race

• Tall Ships: Our 16-page feature with a round-up of all the action so far

• SPORT: Preview of inter-county football clash