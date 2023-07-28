Princess Anne meets tall ships crews

Princess Anne waves to some crew members at Holmsgarth on Friday morning. Photo: Kevin Jones

Princess Anne has met crews from several of the visiting tall ships this morning (Friday).

The Princess Royal and vice admiral Sir Tim Laurence attended a captains’ dinner on Thursday evening, and is visiting sponsors, crew members and organisers today.

She was introduced to visitors from boats including the Indonesian Bima Suci by depute convener Bryan Peterson and Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter.

Mr Hunter said previously that Princess Anne knew the many benefits that sail training could provide for young people and she was looking forward to speaking to them first-hand in Lerwick.