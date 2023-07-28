News Special Features Videos

WATCH: Tide Lines entertain at the tall ships under a noctilucent sky

Chloe Irvine July 28, 2023 0
Tide Lines performing at tall ships in Lerwick yesterday night. Photo: Brian Gray 

As the gates opened at 6pm yesterday evening, Tide Lines fans calmly made their way in wearing sunglasses, shorts and t-shirts as the sun beamed down on the main stage.

Before the Highland group made their way to the stage, a number of Shetland acts took to the stage with the first being Just Another Cake Fridge who got the crowd going with covers of rock songs from the likes of Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Imagine Dragons and One Republic.

A group of Shetland friends stood at the front where they nodded to the music and loudly cheered after each song.

Martin Summers who was among the group said: “It’s just amazing, the entertainment here is massive, it’s just brilliant music.

“It’s such a good opportunity to showcase local talent.”

Martin Summers with friends Shaun Alderman, Lauren Brewster, Luke Smith and Luke's granny Penelope Smith. Photo: Chloe Irvine 
As more and more bands took to the stage, more people arrived singing, dancing and chatting amongst each other during intervals and the sun began to set over the tall ships which were covered in fairy lights.

Cha Rosario and Kerry Sioberg who came from Tingwall to watch Tidelines were delighted to have the Tall Ships back in Shetland, particularly as Cha is soon leaving the isles after seven years.

“I’m very happy it’s back here, it’s been a long time coming, I lived in the Philippines before and have been here for seven years, so I’m glad that it’s back, so this is my first Tall Ships.

“I’m also leaving so this will be my first and last time,” Cha said. 

Cha Rosario and Kerry Sioberg showing their appreciation for Tidelines with the finger heart sign popular in Asia. Photo: Chloe Irvine 
Aberdeen mother and son Lucy and Joe Roach soaking up the tall ships atmosphere at Tide Lines. Photo: Chloe Irvine 
Maggie Kay with daughters Kayleigh and Catherine Irvine at Tide Lines. Photo: Chloe Irvine 
When Tide Lines took to the stage, there was a triumphant roar from the crowd who cheered and clapped with their hands above their head.

While Tide Lines performed, they were also blessed with noctilucent clouds with the night sky turning various shades of blue and orange. 

Read the full story in next week’s Shetland Times. 

