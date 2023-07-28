Viking blades carve their way through construction site

Developers of the Viking Energy windfarm say the project is entering its final stages – with all 103 turbines expected to be up by the end of summer.

SSE confirmed the project is “on track” and set to start generating power for homes and businesses next year.

Construction has been racing ahead over recent months, with 75 of the turbines now completed.

Next Saturday should see the final convoy of components make its way to the Central Mainland construction site.

Earlier today (Friday) two of the lorries carrying turbine blades made their way into the site, as shown on this video.

The vehicles are driven by two drivers with one in the cab at the front, while the other uses a remote controlled device to manoeuvre the rear section from the following van.