A dog was rescued from the water at Holmsgarth in Lerwick last night.

Police say the spaniel was rescued, and was being kept at the police station.

Shetland Coastguard say the lifeboat was requested. However, the dog was plucked from the water before the lifeboat could leave.

The incident happened shortly before 11.20 last night [Friday].

Police have requested the dog’s owner collect him as soon as possible, or call 101.