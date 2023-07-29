Headlines News

Parade of Sail and inter-county called off

Ryan Taylor July 29, 2023
The scene in Lerwick this morning following the cancellation of the Parade of Sail. Photo: David Spence

Today’s Parade of Sail has been cancelled due to weather-related travel disruption.

Some ships will leave today but others are delayed, possibly until tomorrow, waiting for incoming crew to arrive on delayed flights.

There will be a virtual start line for Race Three further offshore at a later time, to be confirmed.

In a statement, the Tall Ships Races Lerwick posted: “We regret to announce that the Parade of Sail for the Tall Ships fleet has been cancelled.

“This is due to weather conditions and travel delays with joining crew members.

“Some of the ships may still leave the harbour over the course of the day, and some may delay departure until tomorrow.

“We are disappointed not to be able to share the amazing spectacle of the parade with you, but the safety of the ships and crew must come first.”

The hold up has come as today’s 105th senior inter-county football fixture between Shetland and Orkney was postponed.

That came after a number of flights were cancelled due to fog. A new date is being arranged.

