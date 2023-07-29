Headlines News

Smudge is reunited with his owner

Ryan Taylor July 29, 2023
Happy dog Smudge is collected by his owner. Photo: Police Scotland

He may have unwittingly been hired as a temporary police dog, but now Smudge has been reunited with his owner.

After a successful first shift on duty at Lerwick Police Station temporary police dog Smudge has been collected by his very happy owner.

The spaniel was rescued from the water at Holmsgarth last night and taken to Lerwick Police Station.

Police Scotland put out an appeal this morning. But now, Smudge’s very relieved owner has happily turned up to collect him.

In an update, Police Scotland said: “After a successful first shift on duty at Lerwick Police Station temporary police dog Smudge has been collected by his very happy owner.”

