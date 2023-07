Tall ships at Lerwick Harbour. Photo: David Spence

Fireworks are set off as part of the tall ships celebrations.

Musical entertainment from Victoria Pier.

Some lighthearted entertainments from the tall ships.

Shetland’s role in the Tall Ships Races proved spectacular last night, with a fantastic firework display.

It came as funfair rides brought family entertainment, and musical acts kept feet tapping until the end.