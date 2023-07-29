Headlines News ST Online Videos

Ryan Taylor July 29, 2023
WATCH: Tall ships leave port

A number of tall ships have been leaving port, despite the rescheduling of the Parade of Sail, which was due to take place this afternoon.

The parade was called off earlier today when it emerged a number of ships were waiting on crew coming on delayed incoming flights.

The event, which follows a host of events and visitor attractions, has been rescheduledf for tomorrow morning.

However, many of the tall ships have already started leaving the harbour.

Smaller vessels are able to leave their berths without harbour pilots, however the larger ships will be undocking at scheduled times.

The Tenacious, Valentine and Atene are due to have left the harbour, while the Christian Radich, Capitan Miranda and Bima Suci are scheduled to leave later.

Sail Training International issued a statement.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Lerwick we have had to cancel the Parade of Sail today as the safety of our crews and trainees must come first.

“The race committee have also decided to move the race start area and delay the race start time to 7am on Sunday 30th July 2023.”

However, the Queen tribute act – Queen II – has arrived in Shetland for their planned performance tonight at the Holmsgarth main stage.

