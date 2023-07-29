Lengthy queues warning after wristband forgeries

Tide Lines performing at tall ships in Lerwick yesterday night. Photo: Brian Gray

Tall ships organisers have warned revellers to expect longer queues, amid concerns over wristband forgeries.

Visitors to the Holmsgarth venue have been told a full inspection of wristbands will be carried out to ensure they are genuine.

“The forgeries are identifiable to our staff and holders of forged bands will not be permitted to the site,” the Tall Ships Lerwick said in a statement.

“If you have purchased a band from somewhere other than official channels, this is at your own risk and we ask for your understanding if our staff are unable to permit you entry to our sold out event site due to the illegal actions of others.”