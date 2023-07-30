Headlines News

Ryan Taylor July 30, 2023
Ex-paratrooper Chris has walked the UK
Chris Lewis and his dog Jet on Hildasay (Chris Lewis).

An ex-paratrooper who spent nine months in Shetland during a country-wide trek has completed his fundraising effort.

Chris Lewis has finished the 19,000 mile walk around the UK coast, raising £500,000 for armed forces charity SSAFA.

Mr Lewis, who once served with the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment, began his effort in 2017 in the Welsh village of Llangennith.

By the time he reached Shetland in November 2019, he was being accompanied by a dog called Jet.

But when the Covid pandemic struck he and Jet spent months staying in the uninhabited island of Hildasay.

He said he had been “blown away” by the support and generosity of the many Shetland folk who helped provide provisions and shelter during their journey.

And his experience in Shetland played a pivotal role in a new book he released during his trek, which he entitled Finding Hildasay.

Donations can be made on his JustGiving page.

