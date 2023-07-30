Life in Shetland News

Right royal performance from Queen II

Shetland Times July 30, 2023
Right royal performance from Queen II
Queen II performing at the tall ships last night. Photo: Brian Gray

Queen II performed before a packed main stage at Holmsgarth last night.

The tribute act to the long-running group fronted by the late Freddie Mercury performed a number of classic hits.

A Shetland flag is waved at the Queen II concert. Photo: Brian Gray
The crowd listen to classic Queen songs being performed. Photo: Brian Gray
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.