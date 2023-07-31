Council convenor praises Tall Ships organisers 

Andrea Manson, convenor of Shetland Islands Council.

Council convenor Andrea Manson has thanked all those involved with the “phenomenal” successes of the Tall Ships Races.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has made the Tall Ships Races 2023 such a phenomenal success.

“Our community has welcomed the ships’ crews, sail trainees and many visitors, and the whole event has been such a wonderful celebration, despite our notoriously variable weather.

“It’s a fantastic demonstration of the strength of our community that we are again able to organise such an event in Shetland. “