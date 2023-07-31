News

July 31, 2023 0
Passenger numbers at highest level since Covid, Loganair says

The number of passengers flying to and from Shetland have reached their highest level since the Covid pandemic, Loganair has said.

The visit of the Tall Ships Races has given the airline their busiest month in years, with passenger numbers roughly 10 per cent higher than in July 2022 – the previous busiest month since Covid.

And the airline said the biggest growth was on the Shetland-Dundee-London route, with passengers up 56 per cent from last year.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said they had been “delighted” to put on extra flights and more seats to coincide with the visit of the tall ships.

“Major events such as these underpin our year-round commitment to Shetland’s air services and our local employment at Sumburgh Airport,” he added.

The airline said it had achieved a reliability record, excluding weather events, of 99 per cent on flights to and from Shetland in the last three months.

