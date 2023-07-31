Life in Shetland

Two rare birds discovered over the weekend

Chloe Irvine July 31, 2023 0
Melodious warbler found at Skaw, Whalsay yesterday. Photo: John Lowrie Irvine 

Sunday proved to be an exceptional day for birdwatching after a Hudsonian godwit, which breeds in the arctic, was found at Grutness, the first ever record for Shetland.

The bird is also very scarce nationally with this latest finding marking the third record for Scotland and the  fifth for Britain.

Meanwhile, a melodious warbler was found in Whalsay for the second time on record after previously being found in 1976 by the late Johnny Simpson, with grandson John Lowrie Irvine photographing the second.

The species which breeds in southwest Europe and northwest Africa was found at Skaw, the north-end of the isle by Steve Jones. 

