Two rare birds discovered over the weekend

Melodious warbler found at Skaw, Whalsay yesterday. Photo: John Lowrie Irvine

Sunday proved to be an exceptional day for birdwatching after a Hudsonian godwit, which breeds in the arctic, was found at Grutness, the first ever record for Shetland.

The bird is also very scarce nationally with this latest finding marking the third record for Scotland and the fifth for Britain.

‘Field Guide’ views of this Hudsonian Godwit at Grutness, Shetland late this afternoon. First record for Shetland, third for Scotland and fifth for Britain of this shorebird which has a very restricted breeding distribution in northern Canada and Alaska. pic.twitter.com/6JNLnMsfzH — Hugh Harrop Wildlife (@HughHarrop) July 30, 2023

Meanwhile, a melodious warbler was found in Whalsay for the second time on record after previously being found in 1976 by the late Johnny Simpson, with grandson John Lowrie Irvine photographing the second.

The species which breeds in southwest Europe and northwest Africa was found at Skaw, the north-end of the isle by Steve Jones.