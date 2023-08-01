Emma Thompson, Bill Forsyth and Stuart Cosgrove among guests for Screenplay

Actress Emma Thompson will appear virtually at this year’s Screenplay film festival.

Thompson – famous for her roles in Howard’s End and The Remains of the Day among others – will give a pre-recorded interview before singalong screenings of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.

Journalist Stuart Cosgrove, known as one-half of the presenting team on the radio programme Off the Ball, will appear in person to present the documentary he has written about the early life of Muhammad Ali.

Director Bill Forsyth will also virtually appear to answer questions before his cult classic Gregory’s Girl.

Much-lauded filmmaker Mark Jenkin will be at Mareel to present his latest film Enys Men too.

And the ever popular Home Made event will showcase the best of Shetland film-making.

The festival – the final one to be curated by trio Kathy Hubbard, Mark Kermode and Linda Ruth Williams – will take place between Tuesday, 29th August and Sunday, 3rd September.

The full programme is available to view here.