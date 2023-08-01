News

Free period products now available online

August 1, 2023 0
Free period products now available online

Free period products are now available both online and at local pick-up points, the SIC has announced.

Shetland Islands Council has been supplying health centres, leisure centres, council buildings and community halls with period products since August 2021. 

And UHI Shetland and schools have been supplying pupils and students with period products for the past four years.

Period products are now available to order online – and be delivered direct to your door – from Shetland Home Packs – Hey Girls.

Council leader Emma Macdonald said they were pleased to be able to add this online option “to help improve access to period products in Shetland”.

“We’re also excited to be offering reusable products and contributing to the council’s net zero targets,” she added.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.