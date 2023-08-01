Free period products now available online

Free period products are now available both online and at local pick-up points, the SIC has announced.

Shetland Islands Council has been supplying health centres, leisure centres, council buildings and community halls with period products since August 2021.

And UHI Shetland and schools have been supplying pupils and students with period products for the past four years.

Period products are now available to order online – and be delivered direct to your door – from Shetland Home Packs – Hey Girls.

Council leader Emma Macdonald said they were pleased to be able to add this online option “to help improve access to period products in Shetland”.

“We’re also excited to be offering reusable products and contributing to the council’s net zero targets,” she added.