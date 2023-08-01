Loganair hoping for firm sale bid ‘in coming weeks’

Loganair hopes that a “firm” bid to buy the airline will materialise “in the coming weeks”.

Chief executive Jonathan Hinkles told The Shetland Times on Monday there had been ” a good level of interest” in the company since it was put up for sale last year.

Owners Stephen and Peter Bond announced in October they were selling the airline as they looked to retire.

Mr Hinkles said that the airline did not have to be “sold by an exact date”, and that there was no rush for a sale.

But he said they were hoping that the strong interest in the airline “will materialise into something firm in the coming weeks”.

The airline announced on Monday its passenger levels to and from Shetland were at their highest level since the Covid pandemic.