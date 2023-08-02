Couple charged with threatening to kill police dog

A couple appeared in court charged with threatening to kill a police dog.

Jason Pottinger, 36, and India Lockyer, 29, both of Marthastoon in Aith, were consoling one another in the dock at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Pottinger admitted cocaine possession and shouting, swearing and acting aggressively towards police officers on 30th July.

The charge also stated he repeatedly uttered derogatory comments towards police officers and made threats of violence, including threatening to kill a police dog.

Pottinger denied a separate charge of shouting, swearing and throwing stones at a property in Sandveien on Sunday.

Lockyer, who was facing the same charges at Pottinger, other than drug possession, had her case continued without plea.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie had asked Sheriff Ian Cruickshank to refuse bail for Pottinger, saying he had an “extensive record” and there was a “significant risk” he would continue to offend.

However the sheriff approved bail for both of the accused, imposing special conditions that they do not contact the three complainers in charge one, stay out of Sandveien and abide by a 7pm-7am curfew.

Pottinger will appear for sentencing on 3rd October and a trial date for the other charge has been set for 2nd November.