Lifeboat and coastguard teams have been called to assist a small yacht which ran aground in Lerwick Harbour this morning (Wednesday).

The coastguard were called at 3.45am to reports of a yacht running aground at the north entrance to the harbour, and the Lerwick lifeboat was sent.

As of 8.15am, they were still on the scene – with the coastguard rescue team also being sent to try refloat the yacht.