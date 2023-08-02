News

Two people believed to have fled scene of Tingwall crash

August 2, 2023 0
Police say they are looking for two people who are believed to have fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Tingwall.

Two people were taken to hospital after the crash on the A971 road near Tingwall airport, which police were called to at around 10.20pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said that another two people were believed to have left the scene before emergency services could get there.

Emergency services were said to have been in the area for several hours in the aftermath of the crash.

“Enquiries into the matter remain ongoing,” Police Scotland said.

