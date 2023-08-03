Unpaid work for man who shouted and swore and drug dog handler

A 27-year-old man who shouted and swore at a drugs dog handler has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Kyle Swannie, of Leslie Road, Lerwick, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during an encounter in Esplanade on 17th March.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told Lerwick Sheriff Court yesterday how Swannie had been in the town centre with another man when they noticed the special constable on her way to carry out duties at the post office.

Mr MacKenzie said Swannie had started shouting aggressively at her, saying she had “no business walking that … dog here”.

The abuse continued for several minutes, during which time the handler, who works with the Dogs Against Drugs charity, was alone.

After completing her duties at the post office, the complainer reported what had happened to her colleagues and Swannie was arrested.

Defence agent Tommy Allan acknowledged the court would be “fairly well aware” of his client and his tendency for public “outbursts” of this nature.

However he argued that “to some extent it’s not his fault”.

Mr Allan claimed Swannie’s ADHD sometimes meant he “didn’t have the power” to control what he said.

While acknowledging it much have been “fairly unpleasant” for the dog handler, Mr Allan said there had been no threats made.

He handed the sheriff an NHS letter, which showed how Swannie’s situation had improved since the offence.

Mr Allan said he was dealing with the challenges of coming off illegal drugs – and seeking help to start taking prescribed drugs to help his condition.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank imposed a level one community payback order.

“You can contribute your skills to the community by carrying out unpaid work,” he said.

Swannie must carry out 80 hours of work within three months.