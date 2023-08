In this week’s (Friday, 4th August) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Sovereignty campaigner locked up after angering sheriff

• EXCLUSIVE: Whalsay woman pays homage to ancestors with unique creation

• Job fears surround offshore helicopter flights

• Celebrities named in Screenplay

• Tall Ships: Our eight-page feature with interviews, reviews and reaction to the four-day event

• SPORT: Mid Brae Inn Cup glory for Spurs