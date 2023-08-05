News

Loganair promises to tell passengers reasons for delays or cancellations

Ryan Nicolson August 5, 2023 0
Loganair promises to tell passengers reasons for delays or cancellations
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles. 

Loganair passengers will be told the reason for their flight being delayed or cancelled through a new automated system, hoped to be introduced this year.

The airline’s chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said they were “well under way” with work which will also see passengers offered an alternative flight or overnight accommodation in the event of a cancellation.

He said the new system – which they are aiming to bring in by the end of 2023 – would stop passengers having to wait in a “slow moving queue” when their flight is affected.

“We have two or three different bits of work ongoing, which should make it better for rebooking when there is a delay or cancellation,” he told The Shetland Times.

“When there’s a weather delay or anything else, it will ask ‘do you want to take this alternative flight?’

“It will make life better, and the queues at the airport a lot shorter.”

Loganair has been criticised in recent weeks for not having its own staff at airports, particularly on the mainland, to speak to passengers if a flight is delayed or cancelled.

But Mr Hinkles believes their new system will be the “biggest single solution” to solving these problems.

Asked how Loganair can improve its communication to passengers around why flights are delayed or cancelled, the airline chief said that was “always a challenge”.

He said, however, they will soon be telling passengers the reason for a delay when they sent them the usual text or email about their flight being affected.

“If your flights delayed we’ll see whether that’s due to weather, or a technical issue, or whatever else it maybe.

“We’re hoping we’ll have all that introduced before year end, but it’s going to be a pretty big piece of work.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.