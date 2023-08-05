WATCH: Voe Show attracts the crowds

Julie Nicolson with Willow, who won her the prize for overall champion in the pets section. Photo: Jim Nicolson

Crowds have flocked to the 39th Voe Show, which has proved to be a real highlight in the North Mainland.

Livestock, pets, arts and crafts and plenty more have been on display.

Chairman Martyn Nicolson said he was delighted to see the event go ahead.

He admitted the timing had caused some concern, coming so soon after the Tall Ships Races were held.

But he was pleased to see good numbers attending.

“It’s great to have the show on again,” he said.

“We were a bit worried after the busy week of the tall ships, but it’s been great. Everybody pulled together – all the stewards, helpers and volunteers.

“The crowds are starting to come in, so that’s a really good thing to see.”

He said entries were up on average, and “on par” with times prior to the Covid pandemic.

“From what I’ve seen so far it’s great. It’s great to see people put so much effort into it.”

Among those smiling have been Julie Nicolson, whose Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Willow, won the overall champion prize for pets and dogs.

“I’m over the moon – I’m delighted,” she said.

“She was entered last year and got second, so I’m delighted to have got this today.”

Full report and more pictures in The Shetland Times, next week.

A pony being judged at the show.

Old tractors on show.